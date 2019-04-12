The Antelope Valley Times

Suspicious package found at Lancaster park; bomb squad renders it safe

Tactical Bomb Techs on scene at Steve Owen Park in Lancaster. The suspicious item was left on a bus at the park, officials said. [Image via LASD SEB Twitter]
LANCASTER – A suspicious package prompted a bomb squad response Thursday evening at Sgt. Steve Owens Park in Lancaster.

The item was found about 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the park in the 43000 block of 10th Street West, according to the watch commander at the sheriff’s Lancaster Station.

An arson-explosives squad responded and rendered the item safe about 9:45 p.m., the watch commander said.

It was unclear what was inside the package.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

