Suspicious package found at Lancaster park; bomb squad renders it safe

LANCASTER – A suspicious package prompted a bomb squad response Thursday evening at Sgt. Steve Owens Park in Lancaster.

The item was found about 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the park in the 43000 block of 10th Street West, according to the watch commander at the sheriff’s Lancaster Station.

An arson-explosives squad responded and rendered the item safe about 9:45 p.m., the watch commander said.

It was unclear what was inside the package.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

–