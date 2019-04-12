Suspicious package found at Lancaster park; bomb squad renders it safe

LANCASTER – A suspicious package prompted a bomb squad response Thursday evening at Sgt. Steve Owens Park in Lancaster.
The item was found about 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the park in the 43000 block of 10th Street West, according to the watch commander at the sheriff’s Lancaster Station.
An arson-explosives squad responded and rendered the item safe about 9:45 p.m., the watch commander said.
It was unclear what was inside the package.
No further information on the incident was immediately available.
#LASD SEB Tactical Bomb Techs on scene at Steve Owen Park in Lancaster investigating a suspicious item left on a bus. Item was examined and declared safe. Area safe and reopened to traffic. pic.twitter.com/H6rRj6gw6e
— SEB (@SEBLASD) April 12, 2019