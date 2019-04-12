Rosamond marijuana dispensary raided, 1 arrested

ROSAMOND – A 40-year-old man was arrested Friday when investigators raided a marijuana dispensary in Rosamond and a nearby location that contained an indoor marijuana grow.

Eduard Petrosyan was arrested on several charges, including illegal sales of marijuana, cultivation, and conspiracy to commit a crime, authorities said.

The arrest happened after investigators executed a search warrant at the Organic Health Solutions Marijuana Dispensary, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

“During the service of the search warrant, investigators learned of an additional nearby location in the 1300 block of West Rosamond Boulevard, which was related to the illegal dispensary. The second location contained an indoor marijuana grow and marijuana processing structure. An additional warrant was executed at the second location,” the news release states.

During the execution of both warrants, investigators seized the following items of evidence:

255 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated street value of $127,500.

4,952.1 grams of concentrated marijuana with an estimated street value of $99,042.

295 packages of marijuana edibles with an estimated street value of $2,950.

$11,711 in currency.

312 marijuana plants.

One, 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

Petrosyan was booked into the Kern County Jail pending court proceedings.

The operation was conducted by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the East Area Substation deputies and wardens with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

