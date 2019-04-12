Man dies from injuries suffered in possible street racing crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man in his 20s died at a hospital Thursday night from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash in Palmdale that authorities said may have been the result of street racing.

Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Rayburn Road and Tierra Subida Avenue around 11 p.m. Thursday, April 11, and found a 2004 Honda Civic that had collided with a light pole, according to Detective Eduardo Saucedo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses told investigators a champagne-colored Mercedes traveling northbound on Tierra Subida Avenue made a right turn onto eastbound Rayburn Road at a high rate of speed and seconds later the driver of the Honda attempted the same turn, but slammed into a light pole, Saucedo said.

The Honda driver was taken to a hospital in serious condition, and he was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m., Saucedo said. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 26-year-old man from Palmdale, officials said.

The two vehicles may have been racing prior to the crash, Saucedo said.

A further description of the Mercedes was not released.

