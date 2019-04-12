Application period open for Medical Exploring program

LANCASTER— Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley is now accepting applications from local high school students for its 2019-2020 Medical Exploring Program.

“Kaiser Permanente is proud to be a host for the Medical Exploring Program,” said Community Benefit Manager Amy Wiese. “With this program we want to inspire the next generation of medical professionals who will serve the communities they grew up in.”

The interactive, educational program is designed for high school students who are interested in pursuing a medical career.

Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley physicians and employees volunteer their time to provide real-world career experiences for the explorers to help them gain practical knowledge in the medical field through a variety of activities.

The program includes monthly meetings, hands-on learning presentations, a tour of the Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley Medical Offices and Kaiser Permanente Regional Lab, community service projects, CPR training, and a final educational field trip.

Applications are due May 17.

For more information and to download an application, visit: kp.org/antelopevalley.

–