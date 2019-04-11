Woman crashes into fence in Palmdale, nearlyimpaled by metal fence post

PALMDALE – A woman was lucky to be alive Thursday morning after she reached for a lighter and crashed the car she was driving into a newspaper stand, fire hydrant and fence, and a metal post from the fence pierced the windshield of her vehicle, narrowly missing her head.

The woman was driving in the 2200 block of Palmdale Avenue, at around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed, according to Lt. Steve DeJong of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station.

“The seatbelt was in my way and I was trying to get into my pocket to get a lighter… and the car pulled to the right, took me off the road up on the sidewalk, hit the newspaper machine, fire hydrant, ran along the fence (and the) pole went through the windshield right past me,” the driver, identified only as Sheila, told a news photographer at the scene. “I saw the pole next to me and thought `man, it could have gone right through me.”‘

The woman was not injured and was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash, DeJong said.

