Lancaster City Councilwoman announces challenge to Rep. Katie Hill

LANCASTER – Angela Underwood Jacobs, a Lancaster City Councilwoman and community banker, announced Thursday that she plans to challenge first-term Rep. Katie Hill in California’s 25th Congressional District.

Hill, D-Agua Dulce, unseated incumbent Steve Knight last November, helping Democrats retake the House of Representatives by delivering a series of blows to the GOP in California. The 25th District, which includes the Antelope Valley, had been represented by a Republican since 1993.

Although Hill, 31, is described as a moderate by some political analysts, Underwood Jacobs tagged Hill as “one of Nancy Pelosi’s most strident supporters in Congress.”

“I am disappointed with the direction of our current congresswoman who regularly supports out-of-touch socialist ideals and Pelosi’s reckless spending plans that will place an undue tax burden on our nation’s hardworking families,” Underwood Jacobs said. “I will be an advocate for the people of the 25th district, not leftist ideologies and party bosses.”

In a news release announcing her candidacy, Underwood Jacobs said she began her career in banking as a teller and worked her way up from the frontline to senior management. As Regional Manager and Senior Vice President of California Bank and Trust, she now manages 12 branches, a production team and an administrative team. She also has served on the Lancaster City Council since 2015, where she has become known as a vocal advocate for small business and a staunch defender of working families, according to her campaign.

Other Republicans challenging Hill for California’s 25th Congressional District include Acton resident Suzette Martinez Valladares and fighter pilot Mike Garcia of Santa Clarita.

Martinez Valladares is a graduate of Cal State Northridge and a former district representative for then-Rep. Buck McKeon. She now serves as CEO of Little Steps of Faith, a faith-based non-profit that provides childcare and preschool education to L.A. County families, according a news release announcing her candidacy.

In a news release announcing his candidacy, Garcia’s campaign said he is a first-generation American citizen, a resident of Santa Clarita since 1983 and an officer in the Navy who flew more than 30 combat missions during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“I know how tough these primaries can be. With three Republicans now filed to run and likely more who will jump in, I wish them all luck,” Hill said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to Mr. Garcia for his service to our nation and thank him and his family for all they have given to keep America safe.”

Candidates have until Dec. 6 to enter congressional races.

To learn more about Angela Underwood Jacobs, visit https://www.angelaforyou.com/. To learn more about Suzette Martinez Valladares, visit https://suzettevalladares.com/. To learn more about Mike Garcia, visit https://electmikegarcia.com.

[City News Service contributed to this report.]