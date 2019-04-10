Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A woman was struck and killed by an SUV Tuesday night after walking into traffic on Sierra Highway in Lancaster, authorities said.

It happened around 7:16 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, on Sierra Highway and Avenue L, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“A female pedestrian was walking eastbound along Sierra Highway near Avenue L across the center median and into the number one northbound lane. [An SUV] traveling north on Sierra Highway attempted to swerve right into the number two lane to avoid the pedestrian. The pedestrian continued walking into traffic and walked into the number two lane. The pedestrian was then struck by the SUV,” the news release states.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but she was Middle Eastern female in her 30s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Officer.

The female driver of the SUV remained at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation, officials said.

“Driving under the influence and speed does not appear to be a factor,” the news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff Station by calling 661-948-8466.

