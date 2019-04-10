Lancaster Station traffic detectives honored

LANCASTER – Traffic investigators from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were presented with a commendation during the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, April 9.

Detectives Ryan Bodily, Matthew Davis and Gilberto Borruel were recognized for solving more than 75 hit-and-run, driving under the influence and fatal collisions in 2018.

Supervisors from the five districts, as well as LASD Detective Bureau Chief Patrick Nelson and North Patrol Division Chief Dennis Kneer were on hand to commend the detectives for their care and compassion while investigating crimes.

“These detectives make a difference in the lives of crime victims every day,” said First District Supervisor Hilda Solis. “Victims and their families have repeatedly shared with victim’s services representatives how passionate, thorough and helpful the Lancaster traffic detectives have been in these cases.”

The detectives were recognized in conjunction with National Crime Victim’s Rights Week, which is celebrated every year in April. The week is dedicated to learning about the effect victimization has on individuals, families, friends and the community, and to promoting laws, policies and programs to help victims of crime.

[Information via news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.]

