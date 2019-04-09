Wind-driven grass fire ignites antiques store in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A fire that started Tuesday afternoon in some brush and grass in Lancaster spread to an antiques store that was quickly engulfed in flames amid 20 mph winds, but no injuries were reported.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a report about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, of a tumbleweed on fire in the area of West Avenue I and 70th Street West.

The flames spread to some grass and trees, and by the time crews arrived less than 15 minutes later, the blaze had spread to and quickly engulfed the one-story Antiques at the Barn store.

A fire department inspector said 41 pieces of apparatus, including helicopters and bulldozers, were sent to the scene to battle both the grass fire and the commercial structure blaze.

Crews contended with water supply issues and were forced to battle the flames from outside the structure, the roof of which collapsed, delaying a search for possible victims.

The fire was knocked down about 5:35 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

