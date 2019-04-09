Five injured in three-vehicle crash involving propane truck near Acton [updated]

ACTON – Five people were injured Tuesday in a crash involving a car, a camper and an overturned tanker truck carrying about 2,600 gallons of propane, which forced the closure of the southbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Acton area.

The collision was reported about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, near Crown Valley Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The southbound freeway was closed in the area, and a hazardous-materials team was sent to deal with leaking propane. About 10 a.m., the situation involving the propane leak was described as “static,” and one southbound lane had been reopened, the county fire department reported.

According to the county fire department, three people in the camper were critically injured, including a woman and her child. The driver of the car also was critically injured. The trucker suffered moderate injuries.

Fire crews established a 500-foot perimeter around the scene, prompting the evacuation of some businesses in the area, although it was unclear how many people were affected.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at least some lanes were expected to remain closed past noon while crews worked to clear the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to add information on a third vehicle involved in the crash.

–