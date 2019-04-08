LAX shuts down 3 lanes At Terminal 3 for renovation work

LOS ANGELES – Major underground utility work began at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, April 8, as part of renovations at Terminal 3, closing the three lower-level inner lanes of traffic and prompting warnings for motorists to prepare for possible delays.

The shutdown of the lanes on the lower airport loop road is expected to continue through mid-August, LAX spokesman Charles Pannunzio said.

During the work, the curb between Columns 3-C and 3-H will be unavailable for passenger pickup, Pannunzio said.

The shared ride van and taxi zones in that area also will be removed.

