LASD Recruitment Unit coming to Antelope Valley next week

PALMDALE – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Recruitment Unit will be in Palmdale and Lancaster at two job fairs next week.

On Tuesday, April 16, the team will be at the Palmdale Gain Office Spring Job Fair, which starts at 10 a.m. at the the Palmdale Gain Regional Office, located at 1050 East Palmdale Boulevard.

On Wednesday, April 17, the LASD Recruitment Unit will be at the Antelope Valley College Spring Career Information and Job Fair, which starts at 8 a.m. at Antelope Valley College, located at 3041 West Avenue K in Lancaster.

“Recruiters will be on hand to answer your questions about the academy, the backgrounds process and salary,” according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department offers several career tracks with more than 350 specialized units, according to the Department’s website.

All candidates seeking a career in patrol or custody must enter the academy at the Deputy Sheriff Trainee rank. The qualifications for selection as a Deputy Sheriff Trainee include:

19 ½ years of age at the time of filing and 20 years of age at the time of hire.

U.S. Citizen or permanent resident alien who is eligible for and has applied for citizenship.

Graduation from a U.S. high school or evidence of equivalent U.S. high school proficiency or higher. Evidence of equivalent high school proficiency includes having successfully passed the GED, TASC, HiSET, or CHSPE.

Valid California class “C” driver license or higher at the time of filing. Out-of-State applicants must have a valid driver license from the state in which they reside at the time of filing and will be required to obtain a California class “C” or above driver license, prior to hire.

Applicants cannot have any felony convictions nor be on probation; misdemeanors may be disqualifying, depending on the number, type of violation, and date of the violation.

Good general physical condition.

20/70 uncorrected vision, corrected to at least 20/30.

For more information, visit: https://careers.lasd.org.

–