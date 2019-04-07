Man killed in Palmdale hit-and-run

PALMDALE – A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Palmdale, authorities said.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, on Sierra Highway just north of Avenue N, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies learned that one vehicle was traveling southbound on Sierra Highway north of Avenue N when that vehicle made a sudden lane change and struck a male black adult walking along the west shoulder of Sierra Highway. The male adult was transported by L.A. Co. Fire Department to Antelope Valley Hospital where he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff as a result of his injuries,” the news release states.

The vehicle involved fled the scene southbound on Sierra Highway immediately following the collision. Witnesses described the vehicle as an older dark sedan.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it is probable that there is damage to the front right portion of the vehicle… Neither the driver nor the vehicle have been identified,” the news release states.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Sierra Highway was closed between Avenue N and Avenue M during the collision scene investigation, which concluded at about 5 a.m. Saturday, April 6.

