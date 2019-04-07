Freeway ramps near LAX to close for construction project

LOS ANGELES – Caltrans will begin closing several San Diego (405) Freeway ramps later Sunday, April 7, in the area of the Los Angeles International Airport to allow for a construction project in the Inglewood area.

The daily closures will begin at 9 p.m. until the following day at 6 a.m., with an expected completion date on Thursday, according to Los Angeles Worlds Airports, which manages LAX.

The Century Boulevard on-ramps to northbound and southbound 405 Freeway will be closed. Motorists can go east on the Century (105) Freeway to reach the 405 as an alternate route to LAX.

The Howard Hughes Parkway and La Tijera Boulevard off-ramps from southbound San Diego (405) Freeway will be closed. Motorists can access the LAX area via Century Boulevard.

The La Cienega Boulevard/Manchester Boulevard on-ramp to southbound 405 will be closed. Motorists can go east to the 105 Freeway to reach the 405 as an alternate route to LAX.

–