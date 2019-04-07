At least 14 injured in two-vehicle traffic crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – At least 14 people were injured, including four critically, in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Lancaster that involved a passenger van and another vehicle, a county fire captain said.

It happened around 12:03 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in the area of 60th Street West and Avenue F, according to Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Brian Jordan.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, but at least two victims had to be extricated from the wreckage, Jordan said.

The collision is still under investigation and no further information was available Sunday morning.

Editor's note: We'll update this story if more details become available.

