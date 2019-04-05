Residents encouraged to show support for public art in Palmdale at upcoming workshop

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale will hold a City Council Workshop on April 16 to discuss public art.

It starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the new Courson Art Colony, located at 939 East Avenue Q-12.

“We will present Palmdale’s Public Arts Master Plan to the City Council for discussion,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith.

“We’re asking residents to come to the meeting wearing red to show their support for public art in Palmdale,” Smith continued. “Sir Peter Hall, a renowned geographer and authority on economic, demographic, cultural and management issues facing cities once said, ‘The innovative cities of the coming age will develop a creative union of technology, arts and civics.’ Our plan is a bold new step in the direction of building that union.”

The City’s draft of its Public Master Art Plan is the result of a year-long planning process with consultants Gail M. Goldman Associates and Elwood & Associates. The plan provides a vision for the future of public art in Palmdale for the next decade, and outlines goals for the selection and placement of public art, programming opportunities, strategic partnerships and funding opportunities. It includes policy and procedure recommendations as well as direction for ongoing program development and management.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–