CA Senate Committee approves measure to combat unlawful dumping

SACRAMENTO – California’s Senate Committee on Public Safety unanimously approved Senate Bill 409, a measure to crack down on illegal dumping, 21st District Senator Scott Wilk announced Wednesday.

“The High Desert is not a dump and shouldn’t be treated as such,” Wilk said in a news release. “Last week I met with iHeart Lake Los Angeles and they provided me with some jaw dropping photos of the debris left in the High Desert. I think these photos had a tremendous impact on the Committee’s decision. They clearly show the extent of the problem and the disproportional impact it has on rural and disadvantaged areas.”

Between January of 2017 and March 2019, 89 Antelope Valley properties had a Notice of Building Code Violation recorded by the Department of Public Works. Each of these properties had dumping of waste exceeding 50 cubic yards.

SB 409 seeks to reduce unlawful dumping by increasing penalties and requiring that property owners obtain state and local permits prior to allowing dumping on their property. The bill also holds truckers responsible for transporting waste for the purpose of unlawful dumping, and expands the agencies authorized to declare a property a nuisance with unlawfully dumped waste.

The measure received support from CA Association of Professional Scientists, the State’s employed scientists responsible for protecting the public, wildlife, and natural resources from waste and pollution.

SB 409 now moves to the Senate Appropriations Committee, where it will be assessed for its fiscal costs to the State and localities.

[Information via news release from Scott Wilk, 21st Senate District representative.]

