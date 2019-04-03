Palmdale to host “Taking the Lead” Yappy Hour April 11

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a “Taking the Lead” Yappy Hour event on Thursday, April 11.

It’s happening from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Yellen Dog Park, located at 5100 East Avenue S in Palmdale.

This event is free and open to the public.

Crime prevention information will be presented for dog walkers who can act as the eyes and ears of local law enforcement while walking their pets in their neighborhood or local park. Prizes given away. Recreation staff will be on site for park engagement.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

