Man convicted of assault, auto theft walks away from Valyermo Camp

VALYERMO – A man serving a five-year, four-month sentence after being convicted in Los Angeles County of assault and auto theft charges walked away from a conservation camp in the Valyermo area Tuesday morning.

Jon Nicholas, 37, was discovered missing during a routine security check about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the Fenner Canyon Conservation Camp southeast of Littlerock, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Nicholas was received by the CDCR in August to serve a sentence for assault with a deadly weapon and grand theft auto, according to a department statement.

Nicholas is white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 161 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him is encouraged to immediately call 911 or local law enforcement authorities.

