Help Palmdale detectives ID grand theft suspects

PALMDALE – If you recognize this couple, then Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspects are wanted for grand theft.

They are accused of stealing from the AT&T store located at 38003 47th Street in East Palmdale. The theft occurred around 7:44 p.m. on March 25, according to an LASD bulletin.

“The female suspect engaged the store clerk in conversation while the male suspect took a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and a Samsung Galaxy S10 from the display counter and disconnected the security cables, activating the alarm,” the bulletin states.

When the alarm sounded, the clerk demanded that the male suspect put the phones back; but the male suspect left the store with both phones and the female suspect followed him out, according to the sheriff’s bulletin.

“Suspects left in a dark green, two-door Honda Accord,” the bulletin states.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of these suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Hall at 661-272-2456. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS(8477).