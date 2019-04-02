Overnight closures planned on 14 Freeway for pavement replacement

PALMDALE – Overnight closures will begin Tuesday evening and continue through Saturday along a stretch of the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway to accommodate a repaving project.

According to Caltrans, the freeway closures are scheduled from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly on the freeway between the Santa Clara River and Technology Drive. The closures are part of a $6.6 million “pavement rehabilitation” project expected to be completed this spring.

Two lanes of the roadway will be closed each night as crews replace concrete slabs and re-stripe the roadway in both directions.

Caltrans officials said motorists should expect delays in the area, and urged people to take alternate routes.

