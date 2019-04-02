Landlord training classes offered by Palmdale

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale is offering Landlord Training classes on Tuesday, April 23 and 30.

The classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., in the Development Services Building (second floor) at the Palmdale City Hall Complex, located at 38250 Sierra Highway.

The classes are open to anyone who owns or manages rental property. Attendance at both classes is required to complete the training program. The class fee is $25 and it includes all training materials. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

Landlord Training classes are just one component in the City of Palmdale’s Crime Free Multifamily Housing initiative. This class is designed to provide a foundation for effective property management that reduces illegal activity at the rental property. During this 6-hour class attendees will learn the tools for active management, the benefits of a community oriented approach and the components that can make a property more desirable to call home.

Completion of this class is required for owners or managers of buildings wishing to acquire certification under the City of Palmdale’s Partners Against Crime program.

For more information or to register, contact Crime Prevention Specialist Monica Luna at 661-267-5175 or email mluna@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

