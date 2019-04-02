PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a job recruitment this Thursday for Aerotek.

It starts at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Aerotek is seeking candidates for positions located in Lancaster, Valencia, and San Fernando Valley. All shifts are available.

Positions include: assemblers, machine operator, CNC machinist, warehouse, inspectors, customer service rep/call center, medical biller, A&P mechanic, quality engineer, and mechanical engineer.

Requirements include: high school diploma or GED; knowledge and/or experience in desired position; ability to lift up to 50 lbs. for general labor positions; availability to work weekends and overtime; ability to pass a drug test and background check.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, bring right-to-work documents (valid ID/DL & SSN card), and bring a resume tailored for the desired position.

For more information, email AJCCRecruitment@jvs-socal.org.

