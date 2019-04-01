West Coast Classical presents “Harry Potter’s Wondrous Wizarding World” this weekend

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th St. East in Palmdale, will host Harry Potter’s Wondrous Wizarding World presented by the West Coast Classical Concert and Symphonic Orchestras on Friday, April 5, at 8 pm.; Saturday, April 6 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, April 7, at 2 p.m.

“West Coast Classical will take you on a magical musical adventure through the wondrous world of Hogwarts,” stated Palmdale’s Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro. “Relive every magical moment as the music and drama brings life to a story that has enchanted the world. Come dressed as your favorite wizard or a student of your favorite Hogwarts house.”

Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for seniors, students, military and age 12 and under.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show, 38334 10th St. East. For more information, call 661-267-5684.

