Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER – A man in his 20s died Saturday night after his motorcycle crashed into the back of a van in Lancaster, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, March 30, on 10th Street West near Avenue H-12, according to news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The motorcyclist was riding north on 10th Street West when a crashed into the back of a van that was also traveling north on 10th Street West, according to the news release. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, authorities said.

His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a white male in his 20s, coroner’s officials said Monday morning.

Speed appears to be a factor in this fatal collision, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

“According to witnesses, there were several motorcycles speeding in the area,” the news release states.

“Driving under the influence is not a factor for the male driver of the van; it is unknown if the male driving the motorcycle was under the influence at the time of the collision. Speed of the motorcycle appears to be a factor of this collision,” the news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–