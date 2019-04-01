Lancaster man killed in motorcycle crash on 118 Freeway

SYLMAR – A 27-year-old Lancaster man died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on the transition from the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway to the Foothill (210) Freeway in Sylmar, authorities said.

Cesar Cervantes died from blunt force traumatic injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The apparent solo vehicle crash was reported about 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, on the elevated eastbound 118 Freeway transition to the westbound Foothill Freeway, the California Highway Patrol said.

Cervantes lost control of his bike and crashed into a concrete wall, the CHP said.

He landed where the westbound 210 meets the beginning of the 118 and was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP Officer Stephan Brandt said.

A SigAlert was issued for the transition with the exception of the eastbound Foothill Freeway to the beginning of the 118 Freeway, he said. All lanes were reopened about 6:40 p.m. March 30.

Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to call the CHP at 626)-296-8100.

