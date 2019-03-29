AV Hospital celebrates physicians during annual Doctors Day festivities

LANCASTER – From trauma surgeries to cancer care and every specialty in between, the doctors at Antelope Valley Hospital save countless lives and improve the health of Antelope Valley residents every day. Each year Doctors Day is celebrated at hospitals worldwide to thank physicians for making lives better. At Antelope Valley Hospital, administrators, nurses and staff alike are applauding the medical center’s roster of 635 doctors across nearly 70 disciplines.

“Our world-class doctors are committed to providing quality care for our patients,” said AVH Chief Executive Officer Ed Mirzabegian. “Across all of our service areas, our doctors provide top-quality care, show compassion for our patients and are devoted to improving the health of the local community.”

In celebration of National Doctors Day, the hospital treated its physicians to a special breakfast and lunch. Since its inception in 1933, Doctors Day continues to be a day set aside to thank doctors who have spent years studying their specialty and who work long, unpredictable hours. President George Bush issued a proclamation in observance of National Doctors Day in 1991.

“I have had the privilege of working with many of the doctors here for more than 35 years and view many of them as friends,” said Chief Medical Officer Satya Dandamudi, M.D. “I have seen first-hand their dedication to providing the best care each and every day.”

