2-year-old boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Palmdale, driver sought

PALMDALE – A 2-year-old boy was struck by a car Thursday in Palmdale as he stood next to his mother who was taking something out of her parked car, and sheriff’s detectives are searching for the hit-and-run driver.

The crash occurred about 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28, in the 2000 block of East Avenue R-10, said sheriff’s Lt. Steve Dejong.

The child was airlifted to Children’s Hospital for treatment of his injuries and was listed in stable condition, Dejong said.

“The mother parked her car on the street and was standing on the street side of her car with her son next to her,” Dejong said. “It appears the driver clipped the child and initially stopped but then took off.”

The car that hit the boy was described as an older Honda Civic that was either painted in primary gray or matte black, Dejong said. The car had previous front end damage, a cracked windshield and a moon roof, he added.

The driver was described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old with tattoos on his face and neck, Dejong added.

Anyone with information on the driver’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Palmdale Station at 661-272-2400. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

