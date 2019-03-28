New economy parking lot open at LAX

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles International Airport is expanding the number of spaces available for economy parking to about 2,000 with a new lot that opened Thursday.

Economy Lot E is located off 111th Street between Aviation and La Cienega boulevards, near the 105 and 405 freeways.

The new lot is initially offering approximately 2,000 spaces, increasing to 2,700 when fully open in mid-June, said Los Angeles World Airports, the city agency that operates LAX and other airports.

The former economy lot, Lot C, will close to the public on April 1 and has approximately 700 spaces.

“Access to affordable, reliable and hassle-free parking options is a must for many travelers, which is why we are excited to open Economy Lot E and provide a great new option for our airport guests,” said Keith Wilschetz, deputy executive director of operations and emergency management for LAWA. “As we enter into a new phase of our LAX modernization program, we will be making a number of changes to meet construction needs while at the same time staying focused on ensuring an exceptional guest experience.”

The new Economy Lot E will offer free shuttle service to and from LAX for 24 hours a day, just as Lot C does, LAWA said. The ride between Lot E and the airport is expected to take 15 to 30 minutes, depending on traffic conditions, and the daily parking rate will be $12, the same price that parking at Lot C has cost since 2009.

With Lot E now open, guests who have parked in Lot C will have until April 19 to move their cars, LAWA said, and vehicles left in Lot C after that date are subject to removal.

Later this spring, Lot C will be converted into lay-down space for construction activities and employee parking, LAWA said.

