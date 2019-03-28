Man pleads no contest in DUI crash that killed Palmdale brothers

LOS ANGELES – A drunk driver was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in state prison for a wrong-way crash that killed two brothers on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles.

Rodney Deshone Wright, 40, was sentenced immediately after pleading no contest to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in connection with the Jan. 21, 2017, crash that killed Ainsley Hall Hubbard, 27, and Aiden Cochran Hubbard, 31, both of Palmdale.

Wright drove his pickup truck southbound in the carpool lane of the northbound 405 Freeway for more than four miles before crashing into a minivan driven by Ainsley Hubbard near the Sepulveda Boulevard underpass, according to Deputy District Attorney Morgan Mallory.

Wright’s blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.16 — twice the amount considered impaired, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Wright, who was also seriously injured in the crash, was initially charged in 2017 with two counts each of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, along with one count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a 0.08 percent blood- alcohol content causing injury. The remaining charges were dismissed as a result of his plea.

Wright has remained behind bars since he was arrested on Aug. 8, 2017, by California Highway Patrol officers.

