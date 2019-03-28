Help Palmdale detectives ID home burglary suspect, Target shoplifter

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of burglarizing a Palmdale home and a man accused of shoplifting from Target and then assaulting the person who tried to stop him.

The home burglary occurred between 10 and 11 p.m. on March 21 at a home in the area of Milan and Caspian Drive in Palmdale.

“The suspect turned off the power to the victim’s home, pried several entry points and removed a window screen before exiting the property,” according to an LASD bulletin.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark brown/tan, four-door sedan with a dark piece of trim along the side.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or similar cases is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400.

The shoplifting incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the Super Target located at 38019 47th Street East in Palmdale.

“The suspect, who is a habitual shoplifter at Target, attempted to to exit the store with items without paying. After the suspect left the store, Loss Prevention attempted to stop the suspect, who then assaulted the Loss Prevention officer and fled,” according to an LASD bulletin.

The suspect was seen leaving the scene in an older model black SUV.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Detective Bureau at 661-272-2400.

–