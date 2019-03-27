Man dies in apparent hit-and-run on freeway off-ramp in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man died Tuesday night on a freeway off-ramp in Lancaster after he was struck by as many as two vehicles that left the scene.

It happened around 8:55 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.

The victim, who was about 50 years old, was walking on the off-ramp from the southbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway to Avenue I when he was struck by a white vehicle traveling in the same direction, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“The driver … fled the scene in their vehicle following the collision,” CHP Officer Jason Murawski said. “While the pedestrian was lying in the roadway, a second unknown vehicle possibly struck him. That vehicle also fled the scene.”

The victim, whose name was withheld pending notification of his family, died at the scene, Murawski said.

Anyone with information about this fatality is urged to call the CHP’s Antelope Valley Office at 661-948-8541.

