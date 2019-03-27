Littlerock Dam community tour set for April 6

PALMDALE – Palmdale Water District, in collaboration with Angeles National Forest and Friends of Littlerock Dam, will hold a Littlerock Dam Community Information & Tour Day on Saturday, April 6.

The event is being held to update the community on the status of PWD’s construction at the dam and to provide the public an opportunity to learn why the site is not safe for recreational activities.

The community meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Jackie Robinson Center, located at 8773 East Avenue R in Littlerock. The meeting will be followed by a tour of the dam on a charter bus. The dam will be open to the public on April 6, but only for people who attend the community meeting and register for the tour at the meeting. Personal vehicles will not be allowed into the dam due to space limitations, but the charter bus will run until all registrants are able to tour the dam.

Closure Order for Littlerock Dam

The Angeles National Forest Closure Order for Littlerock Dam prohibits recreational activities in that area due to hazards presented by ongoing construction. The closure order became effective Dec. 11, 2018 and runs through Feb. 1, 2020.

Much of the area is inundated with water from winter storms that started in early January. PWD was in the middle of constructing its grade-control

structure as part of the Littlerock Sediment Removal Project when the site was flooded. The concrete grade-control structure must be in place to protect the federally endangered arroyo toad before sediment can be removed.

Contractors have halted work and were unable to move large pieces of equipment, which they will use once more when they return in the summer to continue construction at the site.

“We’ve had to make the very difficult decision of suspending construction and waiting until the weather improves,” stated PWD General Manager Dennis. D. LaMoreaux. “If plans go accordingly, we should complete this first phase by November.”

[Information via news release from Palmdale Water District.]

