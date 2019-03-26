Lancaster conducting “Phase II” of citywide pothole repair this week

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster on Monday deployed five two-man Public Works crews to conduct the second citywide comprehensive pothole repair project of the year, officials announced.

Through Thursday, March 28, four of the crews will be dedicated to filling potholes, with each being assigned to a specific grid in the city. The fifth crew will address pothole issues reported directly to the city via the Inform Lancaster mobile app, as well as the city’s website. Once directly reported pothole issues are resolved, the fifth crew will join the other four crews working the grid patterns.

Public Works pothole repair crews will be working in the streets of Lancaster for four days [March 25-28]. Citizens are asked to be aware and patient while traveling through the Lancaster.

“Taking care of our city, and especially local thoroughfares, is an ongoing responsibility that both we city officials and city staff take very seriously. This is why our Public Works crews are back at it with this intense effort to resolve as many pothole problems as possible in another short, concentrated period of time,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a news release.

To notify the city of any pothole issues in Lancaster, download the City’s Inform Lancaster mobile app, or visit www.cityoflancasterca.org to report a problem. For more information, check out the video below.

