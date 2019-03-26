Job recruitment this Wednesday for American Seafoods Company

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of Californiawill host a recruitment event in Palmdale this Wednesday for fish processors for American Seafoods Company.

Recruitment starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway.

American Seafoods Company is hiring fish processors to work at sea for up to three months. Seafood processors work aboard at-sea processing vessels in the waters of the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Alaska, Bering Sea, and the Aleutian Islands to convert raw fish products into a processed, high quality product ready for sale.

Job duties include: sorting fish by species; tending and operating machines; inspecting fish products to meet company standards of quality; weighing, packing, labeling, stacking and placing the product into freezers; loading and unloading supplies on the vessel; cleaning factory equipment; and performing other duties as assigned.

Qualified applicants should be able to live in close shared quarters with others and able to climb in and out of bunk beds 50 inches high; have good balance/equilibrium; be able to be on-board a ship for long periods without suffering from motion sickness that is not correctable; be capable of working up to 16 hours per day with no time off, during a 4+ month period; be able to work and live in tight/close quarters without claustrophobic reactions; and be able to pass pre-employment and random drug tests.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, bring right to work documents (valid ID/DL & SSN card), and bring a resume tailored to the position. For more information, contact: AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org .

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

