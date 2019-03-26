Bill to restore transparency to commutation review

SACRAMENTO – Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) introduced a bill this week that would extend the review period before the governor makes a decision to approve or deny an application for commutation of a death sentence. The bill also will give the families of victims the opportunity to speak on why an inmate should not be let off of death row.

Assembly bill 580 comes in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s moratorium issued to halt the death sentences of 737 death row inmates.

“These people who are on death row have committed over 1,000 atrocities, hundreds involving rape and torturous behavior prior to the murder of their victims,” Lackey said in a news release. “These people are monsters. Many of the inmates on death row have even orchestrated murder and crime from within their cells. The families are expecting some semblance of justice, and now Governor Newsom is taking a position against the will of the people.”

AB 580 creates a more comprehensive review period for the governor when a death row inmate applies for commutation. It extends the mandatory wait period for an inmate on death row from 10 days to 30 days.

“As lieutenant governor, Newsom promised to respect the decision of the voters on the death penalty, and after his election as governor, swore an oath to enforce state law. After just three months on the job, he broke both vows, placing his personal views above the will of the people and his obligation as governor” said Michael Rushford, a spokesman for the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation.

AB 580 also affords victims’ families the opportunity to state their case one last time before an inmate is removed from death row. It mandates that the Board of Parole Hearings provides a recommendation to the governor to either approve or deny a commutation.

[Information via news release from the office of Assemblyman Tom Lackey. Lackey represents the 36th Assembly District, which includes Antelope Valley communities such as Lancaster, Palmdale, Quartz Hill, Acton, Littlerock, Pearblossom and Rosamond.]