Woman, two children, kidnapped by boyfriend, found in desert

PALMDALE – A sheriff’s department helicopter helped locate a woman who was kidnapped along with her two children by her boyfriend and taken to a desolate area in the Palmdale desert, authorities said.

The kidnapping was reported by concerned family members about 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The sheriff’s helicopter helped deputies locate the victims after the suspect’s vehicle became struck in brush, Koerner said. The woman, her daughter and an infant were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect was arrested for suspicion of kidnapping and the investigation is continuing, Koerner said. The suspect’s name was not released. No further information was immediately available.

A news videographer reported the victims were located in the area of 100th Street East north of Avenue N.

