Legacy of MLK event this Thursday to honor essay winners, Keith Parker to speak

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library will celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., with a special program that starts at 7 p.m. this Thursday, March 28, in the Chimbole Cultural Center Ballroom, located at 38350 Sierra Highway in Palmdale. Admission is free.

The event will feature guest speaker Keith S. Parker, former Vice Chancellor at UCLA, and will honor winners from the Library’s Martin Luther King, Jr. essay contest held in January.

“We are thrilled to host this special event in honor of the legacy left by the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” stated Library Director Robert Shupe. “The Library has been gradually building up to this event by sponsoring a student essay writing contest on ‘How Do the Principles Espoused by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Apply Today?’ As one of the judges for the contest, I can tell you that I was truly inspired by these young local students as I read their essays.”

A graduate of Indiana University, Parker began working at the Minnesota Department of Education and as an instructor in the Afro-American Studies Department at the University of Minnesota. He then embarked on a 36 year career at UCLA, culminating in the role of Assistant Vice Chancellor for Government and Community Relations. His father was a minister who knew and marched with Dr. King.

“Mr. Parker will give us some unique insights into Dr. King’s teachings and legacy,” Shupe added. “Anyone who chooses to join us at this event is sure to leave better informed and enriched for having attended.”

This event is made possible in part by a grant from Edison International Southern California Edison.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

