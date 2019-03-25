The Antelope Valley Times

Lancaster sheriff’s car crashes into vehicle while answering code 3 call

LANCASTER – A Lancaster sheriff’s station patrol car which was responding to an emergency call broadsided a sedan at an intersection on Sunday, authorities said.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the intersection of Avenue J and 30th Street West, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Layne Arnold.

“The deputy was responding to an emergency call, code 3, with lights and sirens on when the crash took place,” Arnold said. “The deputy was not injured and the woman who was driving the other vehicle complained of pain from the seat belt area.”

The crash will be investigated by traffic investigators at the Lancaster station, Arnold said.

No further information was immediately available.

