Planes available for adoption at Airpark through Palmdale’s Adopt-a-Plane program

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 currently has three aircraft available for “adoption” as part of its Adopt-a-Plane program.

“We have several volunteer groups who have ‘adopted’ aircraft at the park, which means that they commit to cleaning their aircraft display a few Saturdays a year,” said Palmdale’s Recreation Coordinator Kathleen Whiteside. “Three planes have become recently available for adoption: the WWII C-46 Commando, NASA’s C-140 Jetstar & SCA 747 and the Navy A-4 Skyhawk.”

Among the “adoption” duties are picking up trash and debris, pulling weeds and keeping dirt and dust off the planes by pressure washing them.

“If your group is looking for a way to get involved in the community, this program provides an excellent opportunity with a minimal time commitment,” Whiteside said. “We’d love to hear from you!”

Each group that adopts a plane has a sign displayed next to its adopted aircraft. Currently, groups that have adopted planes at the park include:

Air Force Association AV Chapter (F-100 Super Sabre)

AV Riders (A-7 Corsair)

Antelope Valley Sea Cadet Squadron (F-14 Tomcat)

Cochran Family (T-33 Shooting Star)

NGC-Retirees Group (F-5 Freedom Fighter Tiger)

Highland High School Air Force Junior ROTC (Phantom II)

Palmdale Chamber of Commerce (F-105 Thunderchief)

Major McManus Boys Club (T-38 Talon)

Northrop Grumman AV Recreation Club (B-2 Spirit model)

The Palmdale Aerospace Academy (F-104 Star Fighter)

The Palmdale Aerospace Academy Robotics Team (Burt Rutan’ s Triumph)

AV’s Most Wanted Performance ( F-16 Falcon)

S.O.A.R.( F-101 Voodoo)

The Devlin’s / Routing Logistic, LLC (X-55 ACCA)

LASD V.I.T.A. Program-Palmdale (B-52 Stratofortress)

Dana Baker, (F-86 Saber)

The Antelope Valley Sunrise Rotary provides refreshments for the volunteers.

To learn more about the Adopt-a-Plane program, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/Airpark/Adopt-a-Plane, call Trish Jones at 661-267-5743 or email tjones@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

