Health officials ID 2nd measles case involving LAX passenger

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County health officials have confirmed another case of measles involving a passenger who arrived aboard a flight at Los Angeles International Airport.

The newest case was a passenger on United Airlines flight 240 that arrived at the airport on March 5 and may have been in the area of Gate 76A at Terminal 7 between 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The person also visited an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location at 1719 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica the following day sometime between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Health officials previously reported a measles case involving a China Eastern passenger who arrived at LAX on Feb. 21. The two cases are not believed to be related.

The county Department of Public Health is urging anyone who may have been in areas visited by the latest patient to contact their doctor if they develop symptoms of possible measles. Health officials said common symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash.

As in the previous case, people who were aboard the patient’s flight have been notified separately. Health officials said anyone who have been free of symptoms for more than 20 days of exposure are no longer considered at risk.

“We may continue to see measles cases that travel through L.A. County, so it is important if you or someone you know has been exposed to or has measles to contact your healthcare provider right away before going in,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, the county’s health officer.

In the earlier case, health officials said the patient arrived at the LAX Tom Bradley International Terminal, gate 133, at 9 a.m. Feb. 21 aboard China Eastern flight 583. The passenger had a layover at Delta Air Lines gate 32 in Terminal 3, eventually leaving aboard flight DL 5705.

