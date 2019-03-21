Air Force’s top NCO gets look at all things Edwards

EDWARDS AFB – Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright received a whirlwind tour of the Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe March 18-19.

The highest ranking enlisted member in the Air Force got a firsthand look at almost every squadron and unit on Edwards. Wright visited with everyone from security forces defenders to testers at the F-35 Joint Operation Test Team, 418th Flight Test Squadron and 416th Flight Test Squadron.

The chief and his traveling staff met with base leadership for a rundown of the 412th Test Wing and Air Force Test Center mission and along his two-day tour around base he met with the Edwards workforce and recognized outstanding Airmen with challenge coins from the highest level of the Air Force.

“I’m thoroughly impressed by all the things they do here at Edwards, but honestly I’m more impressed by the people,” Wright said. “I got to meet some incredible Airmen who are doing some incredible things and who are extremely dedicated and confident.”

Wright is the 18th chief master sergeant appointed to the highest noncommissioned officer position.

As CMSAF, Wright provides direction for the enlisted force and represents their interests, as appropriate, to the American public, and to those in all levels of government. He serves as the personal adviser to Gen. David Goldfein, U.S. Air Force chief of staff, and the secretary of the Air Force, Heather A. Wilson, on all issues regarding the welfare, readiness, morale, and proper utilization and progress of the enlisted force.

Wright originally scheduled to visit Edwards late last year, but had to postpone his trip to visit Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, to examine the damage there following Hurricane Michael.

After eventually landing at Edwards this past week, Wright said he was impressed by the base’s work ethic and the test mission’s goal of supporting the warfighter now and for the future.

“The level of dedication and commitment of all the Airmen who are here to some pretty incredible missions in the test world has just been amazing,” said Wright. “I’m actually looking forward to going back and talking to General Goldfein about the incredible things that are happening here at Edwards. I was also particularly impressed with the high level, strong level and very influential level of innovation that’s occurring here at Edwards…and I see it all over the wing. I’m looking forward to some great things coming out of the 412th Test Wing and Team Edwards in terms of innovation and leading the way our United States Air Force.”

Wright enlisted in the Air Force in March of 1989. His background includes various duties in the dental career field. He served as a Professional Military Education instructor and has held various senior enlisted positions while serving at squadron, group, wing, task force and numbered Air Force levels. He has deployed in support of operations Desert Shield/Storm and Enduring Freedom and completed overseas tours in South Korea, Japan, Germany and Alaska.

–