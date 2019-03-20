Rep. Hill working for local veterans, military families

LANCASTER – Congresswoman Katie Hill (CA-25) on Tuesday visited Coffee 4 Vets, a local weekly event in Lancaster that brings together veterans of all military branches to address community issues and local resources.

The event was held from 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Crazy Otto’s, located at 1228 West Avenue I.

“Our veterans community is robust, diverse, and deserves access to the best possible resources,” Hill said. “Coffee 4 Vets is an incredible venue to have in-depth conversations about the issues facing our local vets and how we can solve them.”

The group addressed access to healthcare, with a focus on the need to provide better transportation options — an issue especially important for senior veterans. Concerns about insufficient mental health and substance abuse counseling were also shared.

Hill shared her family’s military background and spoke to the group about the constituent services her office provides. At the end of the breakfast, special recognition was given to the women veterans in attendance.

“I am looking forward to continuing our work on behalf of our veterans and military families,” Hill said. “At a time when our president is threatening to pull mission-critical military construction funding from California, it is more important than ever to assure our service and defense community that we stand with them.”

Hill announced last week that she was an original cosponsor of the Ensuring Safe Housing for Our Military Act. This bipartisan legislation increases accountability and oversight over private contractor-provided housing for military families to address serious health, safety, and environmental problems. The bill is sponsored by Congressman Mike Levin (CA-49) and is also cosponsored by Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1), Elaine Luria (VA-2), and Abigail Spanberger (VA-7). View the draft text of the bill here.

“Our district is rooted in service, and the military families in our community deserve a safe, clean, and reliable place to call home,” Hill said. “This bill would ensure our service members and their families get the accountability they deserve from private contractor-provided housing.”

Hill represents California’s 25th Congressional District, which includes the Antelope Valley.

[Information via news release from the office of Congresswoman Katie Hill.]

–