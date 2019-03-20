Public memorial service set for local CHP officer

LANCASTER – A memorial service will be held this Thursday, March 21, for California Highway Patrol Officer Johnathan P. Tanner, who passed away last week from a terminal illness.

The service, which is open to the public, will start at 10 a.m. at Lancaster Baptist Church, located at 4020 East Lancaster Boulevard.

Tanner was a resident of the Lancaster area for his entire life. He started the CHP Academy on May 9, 2016, and upon graduation, was assigned to the Antelope Valley Area on Nov. 18, 2016.

Tanner is survived by his wife Jessie; his 3-year-old son, Jase; his 1-year-old son Jake; and his third child, a daughter, “Baby J,” who is due in May. Tanner was the sole provider for his family.

The Antelope Valley CHP Office and CAHP Credit Union have set up fundraising accounts for Tanner’s family.

Those wishing to donate can visit the nearest CAHP Credit Union branch office or donate electronically through the CAHP website at: https://cahpcu.org/OfficerTannerMemorialFund.

Additionally, a GoFundMe fundraiser can be accessed at: https://www.gofundme.com/john-tanner-and-family-fundraiser.

For more information, contact CHP Officer Gil Hernandez at 661-948-8541.

[Information via news release from the CHP Antelope Valley Area Office.]

