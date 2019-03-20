Lake LA man gets 50 years for wife’s murder

LANCASTER – An ex-con was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years to life behind bars for killing his wife at their Lake Los Angeles home just over a year ago.

Michael Daniel Mayberry, 37, was convicted Feb. 25, 2019, of first-degree murder for the shooting death of his wife, Sandy, 29.

Jurors — who deliberated less than an hour — also convicted Mayberry of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting happened during the afternoon of Feb. 25, 2018, after the couple got into an argument at their Lake Los Angeles home, on the 15600 block of Newmont Avenue.

When Mayberry’s wife said she was going to leave him and began to walk out of the house, he shot her four times in the back and then once in the head after she had crawled onto the front lawn, where she died, according to court testimony.

The couple’s four children and Mayberry’s mother were at the home during the shooting. Mayberry remained at the scene and was arrested that afternoon.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau. Deputy District Attorneys Tom Hilton and Diane Hong prosecuted the case.

