Lancaster woman ordered to stand trial for abuse of horses

LANCASTER- A 72-year-old Lancaster woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to animal cruelty charges stemming from the discovery of more than 20 malnourished horses on her property last year.

Jessica Porter Warren is charged with 10 felony counts of cruelty to an animal, along with one misdemeanor count each of failure to care for an animal, failure to provide shelter and injurious conditions, according to Deputy District Attorney Amarilla Blondia.

The case stemmed from an incident that occurred June 20, 2018, at Warren’s property on 247th Street East.

Los Angeles County animal control officers responded to a call about a dead horse at Warren’s property and discovered more than 20 horses in bad condition, according to testimony presented at a hearing in which Warren was ordered to stand trial.

Two of the horses died while authorities were at the property and two others had to be euthanized later, according to the prosecutor.

Warren was arrested Feb. 20, according to LASD inmate records, and she has remained jailed since her arrest with bail set at $200,000.

If convicted as charged, Warren could face more than 10 years behind bars. A pretrial hearing is scheduled April 18 in Dept. A21 of the Antelope Valley Courthouse.

