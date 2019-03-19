Ground broken for fitness court at Pelona Vista Park

PALMDALE — City of Palmdale elected officials, along with representatives from Antelope Valley Hospital and Kaiser Permanente gathered at Pelona Vista Park in Palmdale Monday to break ground on a new community Fitness Court.

The Fitness Court will be a best-in-class outdoor bodyweight circuit-training system, featuring more than 30 pieces of exercise equipment arranged in stations that allow for up to 28 people to use the court at the same time. The circuit-training system includes a series of full-body exercises that can be completed in just seven minutes. The 7 Movements in 7 Minutes is a simple yet powerful workout created for a range of athletic abilities that is shown to burn more calories per minute than most other forms of exercise.

“Healthy communities are thriving communities and it’s very exciting to see Palmdale becoming part of this great movement that is growing nationally,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “A special thanks to our partners Antelope Valley Hospital and Kaiser Permanente. It’s these kinds of partnerships that strengthen our community and give our residents more opportunities for engagement and healthy fun.”

The project is made possible through funds from Antelope Valley Hospital, the presenting sponsor, as well as support from The Kaiser Foundation and an NFC Fitness Grant from official music sponsor Fit Radio. The community Fitness Court is expected to be open for use in April at Pelona Vista Park, located at 37800 Tierra Subida Avenue in Palmdale.

“This partnership between the City of Palmdale and Antelope Valley Hospital allows us to extend our message of healthier living into the community where families are already gathering,” said Antelope Valley Hospital CEO Edward Mirzabegian. “As a local healthcare leader, we are not only focused on taking care of people when they’re sick or injured, we want to help local residents live healthier. The Fitness Court is one more way we’re accomplishing that goal.”

“As a nonprofit integrated healthcare system, we have a social mission to improve the health of the communities we serve and we can only do that in partnership with others,” said Kaiser Permanente Administrator for the Antelope Valley Maybelle Liquigan. “Good health extends beyond the four walls of Kaiser Permanente. Health happens in parks, in community, in the places we live, learn, work, play, and pray. We were thrilled to provide the City of Palmdale with a $20,000 grant to support the construction of this new place for health.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

