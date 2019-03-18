Full Moon Tour & A Night of Pokémon coming to Airpark this Thursday

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale’s Joe Davies Heritage Airpark will host a Full Moon Tour and A Night of Pokémon this Thursday, March 21.

It’s happening from 6 to 10:30 p.m. at the Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42, located at 2001 Avenue P. Admission and parking are free.

Picnic tables and BBQs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The guided tour will take place at 8 p.m. Pokémon game fans will be able to collect items at seven of the airplanes and take on a battle at the two Pokémon gyms onsite

“Pack up a picnic and take the family out for a nice dinner among aircraft displays that reflect Palmdale’s rich aerospace heritage.” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “The kids will also enjoy the chance to collect Pokémon items at this unique evening under the stars.”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

About Joe Davies Heritage Airpark

Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 is a family friendly, uniquely Palmdale destination centered around displays of aircraft that portray the rich aerospace heritage and present the historical significance of United States Air Force Plant 42 in a way that generates pride among residents and prestige among peers.

Visitors to Joe Davies Heritage Airpark may view a collection of aircraft flown, tested, designed, produced or modified at United States Air Force Plant 42. The airpark includes 21 retired military aircraft on static display, plus a 1/8 scale model of the B-2 Spirit, an AGM-28 Hound Dog Missile, a B-52, a C-46, and various aircraft components. When fully developed, the airpark will showcase over 40 retired military and civilian aircraft.

For more information on Joe Davies Heritage Airpark, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/airpark.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

