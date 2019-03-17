Barricaded suspect killed in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man who allegedly pointed a firearm at deputies and was shot before barricading himself inside a trailer in Palmdale was later found dead of apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The incident began around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, March 16, when Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 4000 block of Karling Place after receiving a call for service regarding “an assault with a deadly weapon felony warrant suspect seen at the location,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The suspect was inside a trailer at the location, and when deputies tried to make contact, “the suspect told them he was not going to come out and that he was armed,” the news release states.

“Shortly thereafter, the suspect exited the trailer and pointed a firearm at the deputies. A deputy-involved shooting occurred and the suspect then retreated and barricaded himself inside the trailer,” the news release states.

The Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and crisis negotiators responded to the scene and made numerous attempts over several hours to persuade the suspect to surrender, but the suspect refused to cooperate and continued to verbally threaten deputies with a firearm, according to the news release.

“In order to gain compliance from the suspect, SEB deputies successfully deployed a diversionary device. During the attempt resolution effort, the suspect exited for a second time and a second deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the news release states.

“The suspect then fled back into the trailer and was later found deceased by apparent gunshot wounds,” the news release states.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released. No deputies were injured during the incident.

Investigators are still processing the scene and no further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

–