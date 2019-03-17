Lancaster stabbing victim ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the man who died from wounds he suffered when he was stabbed during a domestic argument in Lancaster.

He was 41-year-old Lawrence Calvin George, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The stabbing happened around 4 p.m. Thursday, March 14, in the 300 block of East Nugent Street, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

George was stabbed during a “domestic altercation” at the location, and he was transported to a local hospital where he died at 1:50 a.m. Saturday,March 16, according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities have released no further details regarding the incident.

Anyone with information on this stabbing death is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

